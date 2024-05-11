Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1820 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,3 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1820
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1820 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 991 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- CHS Basel Numismatics (1)
- Grün (2)
- Karamitsos (2)
- Künker (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search