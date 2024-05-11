Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1820 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse Kreuzer 1820 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse Kreuzer 1820 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1820
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1820 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 991 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • CHS Basel Numismatics (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Baden Kreuzer 1820 at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1820 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1820 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1820 at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1820 at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1820 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1820 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
379 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1820 at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1820 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1820 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1820 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

