Kreuzer 1820 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1820 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 991 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (1) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) RB (2) Service NGC (2)