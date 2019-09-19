Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/4 Kreuzer 1824 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1824 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1824 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,68 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2649 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1824 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1824 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 110 CZK
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1824 at auction HIRSCH - November 20, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1824 at auction HIRSCH - May 24, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1824 at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1824 at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Louis I Coins of Baden in 1824 All Baden coins Baden copper coins Baden coins 1/4 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search