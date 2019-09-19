Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/4 Kreuzer 1824 (Baden, Louis I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,68 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 1/4 Kreuzer
- Year 1824
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/4 Kreuzer 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2649 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.
