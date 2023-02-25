Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1826 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1826 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1826 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1826 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Zöttl - May 20, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Sonntag - July 7, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1826 at auction WAG - May 11, 2014
Seller WAG
Date May 11, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1826 at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1826 at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Louis I Coins of Baden in 1826 All Baden coins Baden copper coins Baden coins 1/2 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search