Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Kreuzer 1826 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1826
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1826 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date July 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
