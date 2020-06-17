1/2 Kreuzer 1824 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition XF (2)