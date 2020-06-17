Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1824 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 102 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

