Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1823 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1823 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1823 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1823 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Louis I Coins of Baden in 1823 All Baden coins Baden copper coins Baden coins 1/2 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search