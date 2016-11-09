1/2 Kreuzer 1823 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2)