Baden Period: 1802-1871
1/2 Kreuzer 1823 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1823
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1823 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 6, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
