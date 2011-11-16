Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1822 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1822 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1822 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1822 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1822 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
310 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1822 at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

