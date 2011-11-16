Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Kreuzer 1822 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1822
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1822 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search