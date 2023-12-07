Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1821 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1821 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1821 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,7 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Mannheim
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1821 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2635 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 7, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1821 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

