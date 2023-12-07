1/2 Kreuzer 1821 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1821 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2635 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 7, 2012.

Сondition XF (2) No grade (1)