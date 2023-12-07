Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Kreuzer 1821 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,7 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1821
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Mannheim
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1821 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Mannheim Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2635 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 7, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
