Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1830 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1830 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1830 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1830 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1221 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1830 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Louis I Coins of Baden in 1830 All Baden coins Baden copper coins Baden coins 1/2 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search