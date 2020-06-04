1/2 Kreuzer 1829 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4756 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place March 9, 2004.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (8) VF (6)