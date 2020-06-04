Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1829 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4756 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place March 9, 2004.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - June 4, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date June 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 at auction Künker - March 9, 2004
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

