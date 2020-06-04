Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Kreuzer 1829 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,9 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1829
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1829 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4756 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place March 9, 2004.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
