1/2 Kreuzer 1828 (Baden, Louis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1828 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 23, 2015.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)