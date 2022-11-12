Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Kreuzer 1828 (Baden, Louis I)

Obverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1828 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I Reverse 1/2 Kreuzer 1828 - Coin Value - Baden, Louis I

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,9 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Louis I
  • Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1828 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 23, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1828 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

