Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Kreuzer 1828 (Baden, Louis I)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,9 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Louis I
- Denomination 1/2 Kreuzer
- Year 1828
- Ruler Louis I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Kreuzer 1828 . This copper coin from the times of Louis I struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 23, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kreuzer 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search