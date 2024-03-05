Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1837 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Thaler 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Thaler 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,516 g
  • Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
  • Diameter 39,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31034 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Baden Thaler 1837 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Baden Thaler 1837 at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Baden Thaler 1837 at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1837 at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1837 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1837 at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 25, 2022
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 25, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1837 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1837 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1837 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1837 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1837 at auction cgb.fr - October 29, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1837 at auction Künker - October 8, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1837 at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1837 at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1837 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1837 at auction Gärtner - October 20, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1837 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1837 at auction CNG - July 26, 2016
Seller CNG
Date July 26, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1837 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1837 at auction Sonntag - June 9, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date June 9, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1837 at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

