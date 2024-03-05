Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1837 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,516 g
- Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
- Diameter 39,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1837
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31034 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 25, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
