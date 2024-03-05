Thaler 1837 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31034 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

