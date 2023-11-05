Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1836 "Type 1830-1837" (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Thaler 1836 "Type 1830-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Thaler 1836 "Type 1830-1837" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,516 g
  • Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
  • Diameter 39,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - December 28, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date December 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Aurea - December 7, 2013
Seller Aurea
Date December 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Aurea - May 25, 2013
Seller Aurea
Date May 25, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Künker - June 20, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1836 at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1836 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search