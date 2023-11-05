Thaler 1836 "Type 1830-1837" (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (5) XF (9) VF (12)

Seller All companies

Aurea (2)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (1)

Grün (3)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (1)

Künker (6)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)

Westfälische (1)