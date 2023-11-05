Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1836 "Type 1830-1837" (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,516 g
- Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
- Diameter 39,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1836
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1836 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (6)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 1250 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search