Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1835 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Rhenumis
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,516 g
- Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
- Diameter 39,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1835
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (7)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (6)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search