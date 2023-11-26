Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1835 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Thaler 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Thaler 1835 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Rhenumis

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,516 g
  • Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
  • Diameter 39,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1835 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden Thaler 1835 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Baden Thaler 1835 at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Baden Thaler 1835 at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1835 at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1835 at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1835 at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1835 at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1835 at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 25, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1835 at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1835 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1835 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1835 at auction Reinhard Fischer - August 30, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1835 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1835 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1835 at auction Auctiones - June 17, 2018
Seller Auctiones
Date June 17, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1835 at auction Heritage - June 7, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date June 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1835 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1835 at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1835 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1835 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1835 at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Baden Thaler 1835 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

