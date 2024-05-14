Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1834 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,516 g
- Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
- Diameter 39,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1834
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3093 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place March 12, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 276 USD
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
