Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1834 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Thaler 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Thaler 1834 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,516 g
  • Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
  • Diameter 39,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1834 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3093 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place March 12, 2019.

Baden Thaler 1834 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Baden Thaler 1834 at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 276 USD
Baden Thaler 1834 at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 at auction Rauch - September 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 at auction Reinhard Fischer - August 30, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date August 30, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1834 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 16, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 16, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1834 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1834 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1834 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

