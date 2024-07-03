Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1833 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Thaler 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Thaler 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,516 g
  • Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
  • Diameter 39,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31030 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Baden Thaler 1833 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
269 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Baden Thaler 1833 at auction Negrini - June 1, 2024
Seller Negrini
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1833 at auction ANTIUM AURUM - May 22, 2024
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Baden Thaler 1833 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1833 at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1833 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1833 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1833 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1833 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1833 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1833 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1833 at auction Attica Auctions - April 23, 2023
Seller Attica Auctions
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1833 at auction Auctiones - March 19, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1833 at auction Felzmann - January 16, 2023
Seller Felzmann
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1833 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1833 at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1833 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1833 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1833 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

