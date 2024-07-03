Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1833 (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,516 g
- Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
- Diameter 39,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1833
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31030 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Attica Auctions
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
