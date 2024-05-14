Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1832 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Thaler 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Thaler 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,516 g
  • Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
  • Diameter 39,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31029 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (12)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Teutoburger (13)
  • UBS (1)
  • Via (3)
  • WAG (11)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Baden Thaler 1832 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Baden Thaler 1832 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Baden Thaler 1832 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1832 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1832 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1832 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1832 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1832 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1832 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1832 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1832 at auction Via - May 25, 2023
Seller Via
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1832 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1832 at auction Nomisma - April 14, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1832 at auction Rauch - December 9, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1832 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1832 at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1832 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1832 at auction Via - November 23, 2021
Seller Via
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1832 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1832 at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Thaler 1832 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

