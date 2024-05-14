Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1832 (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,516 g
- Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
- Diameter 39,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1832
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31029 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
