Thaler 1830 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place September 17, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (36) VF (11) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (24)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (5)

Heritage (1)

Künker (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Sedwick (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (7)

WCN (3)

Westfälische (4)