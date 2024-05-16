Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Thaler 1830 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,871)
- Weight 29,516 g
- Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
- Diameter 39,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1830
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place September 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
