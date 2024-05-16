Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Thaler 1830 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Thaler 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Thaler 1830 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,871)
  • Weight 29,516 g
  • Pure silver (0,8265 oz) 25,7084 g
  • Diameter 39,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Thaler 1830 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place September 17, 2018.

Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Sedwick - May 6, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date May 6, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Heritage - July 23, 2020
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Heritage - July 23, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date July 23, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Thaler 1830 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

