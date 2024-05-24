Gulden 1852 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4603 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (24) XF (82) VF (10) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)

