Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1852 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Gulden 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Gulden 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4603 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.

Baden Gulden 1852 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Baden Gulden 1852 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Baden Gulden 1852 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Gulden 1852 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Gulden 1852 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Baden Gulden 1852 at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Gulden 1852 at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Gulden 1852 at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Gulden 1852 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Gulden 1852 at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1852 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Gulden 1852 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Gulden 1852 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Baden Gulden 1852 at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1852 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 21, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1852 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1852 at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1852 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Gulden 1852 at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Gulden 1852 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Gulden 1852 at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

