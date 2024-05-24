Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1852 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1852
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4603 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place September 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (5)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (2)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (19)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Russiancoin (7)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sonntag (4)
- Teutoburger (11)
- UBS (5)
- WAG (19)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search