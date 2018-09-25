Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1851 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Gulden 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Gulden 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1129 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • UBS (1)
Baden Gulden 1851 at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1851 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
823 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Baden Gulden 1851 at auction Emporium Hamburg - February 27, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date February 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Baden Gulden 1851 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1851 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search