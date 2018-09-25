Gulden 1851 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1129 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

