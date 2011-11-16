Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1849 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 159 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Baden Gulden 1849 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

