Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1848 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1588 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Baden Gulden 1848 at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Baden Gulden 1848 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Baden Gulden 1848 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1848 at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date December 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1848 at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1848 at auction UBS - September 9, 2008
Seller UBS
Date September 9, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1848 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

