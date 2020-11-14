Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1848 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1848
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1588 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
