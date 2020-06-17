Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1846 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 745 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • WAG (1)
Baden Gulden 1846 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Baden Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

