Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1846 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1846
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 745 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- WAG (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search