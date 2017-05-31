Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1845 "Type 1845-1852" (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Gulden 1845 "Type 1845-1852" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Gulden 1845 "Type 1845-1852" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Baden Gulden 1845 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
235 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Baden Gulden 1845 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Baden Gulden 1845 at auction Meister & Sonntag - May 27, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date May 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1845 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search