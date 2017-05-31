Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1845 "Type 1845-1852" (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1845
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
