Gulden 1845 "Type 1837-1845" (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2269 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (10) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)