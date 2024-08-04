Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1845 "Type 1837-1845" (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1845
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2269 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Grün (3)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (2)
- Naumann (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search