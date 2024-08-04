Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1845 "Type 1837-1845" (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Gulden 1845 "Type 1837-1845" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Gulden 1845 "Type 1837-1845" - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2269 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden Gulden 1845 at auction Naumann - August 4, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date August 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1845 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Baden Gulden 1845 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1845 at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Baden Gulden 1845 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1845 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1845 at auction Felzmann - November 8, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1845 at auction Kroha - June 25, 2017
Seller Kroha
Date June 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1845 at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1845 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1845 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1845 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1845 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

