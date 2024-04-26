Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1844 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • WAG (3)
Baden Gulden 1844 at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1844 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Baden Gulden 1844 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Baden Gulden 1844 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1844 at auction WAG - October 5, 2014
Seller WAG
Date October 5, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1844 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1844 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1844 at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1844 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

