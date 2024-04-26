Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1844 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1844
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Möller (1)
- NumisCorner (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
