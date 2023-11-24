Gulden 1843 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

