Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1843 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1843
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
