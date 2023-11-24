Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1843 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 644 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
Baden Gulden 1843 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Baden Gulden 1843 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1843 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Baden Gulden 1843 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1843 at auction Rauch - May 9, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date May 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1843 at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2019
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1843 at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1843 at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1843 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1843 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1843 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1843 at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1843 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1843 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1843 at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2012
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1843 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1843 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1843 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search