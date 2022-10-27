Gulden 1842 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1887 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place September 17, 2013.

