Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1842 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1842
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1887 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place September 17, 2013.
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2005
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
