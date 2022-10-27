Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1842 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1887 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place September 17, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
Baden Gulden 1842 at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Baden Gulden 1842 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Baden Gulden 1842 at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden Gulden 1842 at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1842 at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1842 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden Gulden 1842 at auction Heritage - June 3, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2005
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Baden Gulden 1842 at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

