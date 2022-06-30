Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1841 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1841
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place December 5, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search