Gulden 1841 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place December 5, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (6) XF (1) VF (7)