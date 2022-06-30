Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1841 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 627 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 425. Bidding took place December 5, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (3)
Baden Gulden 1841 at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Baden Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Baden Gulden 1841 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Baden Gulden 1841 at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date October 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Baden Gulden 1841 at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Baden Gulden 1841 at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Baden Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Baden Gulden 1841 at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Baden Gulden 1841 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Baden Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Baden Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1841 at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Baden Gulden 1841 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Baden Gulden 1841 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Baden Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Baden Gulden 1841 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

