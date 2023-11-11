Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1840 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 665 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

Baden Gulden 1840 at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Baden Gulden 1840 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Baden Gulden 1840 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1840 at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1840 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1840 at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1840 at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1840 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1840 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1840 at auction Teutoburger - February 24, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1840 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1840 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1840 at auction Naumann - September 3, 2017
Seller Naumann
Date September 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1840 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1840 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1840 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1840 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1840 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1840 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search