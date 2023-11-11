Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1840 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1840
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 665 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search