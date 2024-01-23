Gulden 1839 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place February 2, 2014.

