Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1839 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Gulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Gulden 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place February 2, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden Gulden 1839 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - January 23, 2024
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Baden Gulden 1839 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Baden Gulden 1839 at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1839 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1839 at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1839 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1839 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1839 at auction Russiancoin - December 10, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1839 at auction Künker - July 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date July 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1839 at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1839 at auction HERVERA - September 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1839 at auction Soler y Llach - September 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1839 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1839 at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - March 31, 2017
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1839 at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1839 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1839 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1839 at auction WAG - July 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date July 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1839 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Gulden 1839 at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1839 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1839 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search