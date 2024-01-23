Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1839 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1839
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 498 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place February 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- HERVERA (2)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (6)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date March 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search