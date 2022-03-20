Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1838 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1838
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25033 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place June 23, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Seller Auctiones
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 CHF
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 15, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
