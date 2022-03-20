Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1838 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25033 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 408. Bidding took place June 23, 2024.

Baden Gulden 1838 at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Baden Gulden 1838 at auction Auctiones - March 20, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 CHF
Baden Gulden 1838 at auction Felzmann - March 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1838 at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1838 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1838 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1838 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1838 at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1838 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1838 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1838 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1838 at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 15, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 15, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1838 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1838 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1838 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1838 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1838 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Baden Gulden 1838 at auction Heritage - January 11, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2011
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Baden Gulden 1838 at auction Spink - March 28, 2007
Seller Spink
Date March 28, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

