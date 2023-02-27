Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Gulden 1837 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Gulden 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Gulden 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3176 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 82,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden Gulden 1837 at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Baden Gulden 1837 at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS62 DPL NGC
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 82000 JPY
Baden Gulden 1837 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1837 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1837 at auction VL Nummus - March 24, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1837 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1837 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1837 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1837 at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1837 at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1837 at auction Westfälische - September 17, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Gulden 1837 at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1837 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search