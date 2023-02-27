Gulden 1837 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3176 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 82,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) AU (1) XF (5) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) DPL (1) Service NGC (1)