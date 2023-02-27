Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Gulden 1837 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1837
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Gulden 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3176 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 82,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition MS62 DPL NGC
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 82000 JPY
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 17, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
