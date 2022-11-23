Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1849 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: VL Nummus

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3846 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place December 9, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1849 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1849 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1849 at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Teutoburger - December 10, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 10, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1849 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

