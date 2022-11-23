6 Kreuzer 1849 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3846 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place December 9, 2011.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1) VF (1)