Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1849 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: VL Nummus
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1849
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3846 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place December 9, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 10, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
