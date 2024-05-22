Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1847 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 7, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1847 at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1847 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search