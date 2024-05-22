6 Kreuzer 1847 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (1)