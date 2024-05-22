Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1847 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1847
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
