Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1846 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 651 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

