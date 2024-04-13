6 Kreuzer 1846 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 651 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1)