Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1845 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place June 26, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1845 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1845 at auction Coinhouse - June 27, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

