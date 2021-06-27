Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1845 (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1845
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 399 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place June 26, 2021.
Сondition
