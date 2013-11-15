Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1843 (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1843
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 565 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place July 8, 2018.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
