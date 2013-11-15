Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1843 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 565 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place July 8, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1843 at auction HIRSCH - May 24, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1843 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1843 at auction HIRSCH - February 18, 2011
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 18, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1843 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search