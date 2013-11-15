6 Kreuzer 1843 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 565 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place July 8, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2)