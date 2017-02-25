Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1842 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 521 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 39. Bidding took place June 9, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction WAG - June 9, 2013
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

