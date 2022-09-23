Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1841 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
  • WAG (1)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 130 CZK
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 23, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - February 19, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date February 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Heritage - November 10, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1841 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

