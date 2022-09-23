Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1841 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1841
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2016
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
