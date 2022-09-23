6 Kreuzer 1841 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) Service NGC (2)