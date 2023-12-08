6 Kreuzer 1840 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2907 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 8, 2019.

