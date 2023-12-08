Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1840 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1840
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2907 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 8, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (5)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date April 5, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date November 14, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
