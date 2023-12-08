Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1840 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2907 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 8, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (5)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (3)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 100 CZK
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Künker - October 8, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Numisor - April 5, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date April 5, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Numisor - November 14, 2017
Seller Numisor
Date November 14, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1840 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search