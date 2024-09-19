Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1839 (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1839
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search