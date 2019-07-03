Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1837 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1837 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,227 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1837 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1837 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search