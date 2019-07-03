Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1837 (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,227 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1837
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1837 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (3)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
