Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1836 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1836 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1836 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,227 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1836 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97014 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 190. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1836 D at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1836 D at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1836 D at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1836 D at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1836 D at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1836 D at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 190 USD
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1836 D at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1836 D at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1836 D at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1836 D at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 20, 2020
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1836 D at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1836 D at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1836 D at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1836 D at auction Heritage - November 5, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date November 5, 2015
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1836 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

