Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1836 D (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,227 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1836
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1836 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97014 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 190. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 190 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 5, 2015
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
