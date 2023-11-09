6 Kreuzer 1836 D (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1836 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97014 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 190. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (5) VF (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) Service PCGS (2)