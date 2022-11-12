6 Kreuzer 1834 D (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1834 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4282 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 13, 2015.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (5) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) Service NGC (2)