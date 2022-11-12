Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1834 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1834 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1834 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,227 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1834 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4282 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 13, 2015.

Baden 6 Kreuzer 1834 D at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1834 D at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1834 D at auction Karamitsos - June 18, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1834 D at auction cgb.fr - November 14, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1834 D at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1834 D at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1834 D at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1834 D at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1834 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1834 D at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1834 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

