Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1834 D (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,227 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1834
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1834 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4282 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- cgb.fr (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 18, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
