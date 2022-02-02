Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1833 D (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Auktionen Meister & Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,227 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1833
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1833 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3505 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 27, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- KM NUMIS (1)
- Künker (2)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 18, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search