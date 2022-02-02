Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1833 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1833 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1833 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Auktionen Meister & Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,227 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1833 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3505 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 27, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1833 D at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1833 D at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1833 D at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1833 D at auction Meister & Sonntag - November 18, 2011
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date November 18, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1833 D at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Best offers
