6 Kreuzer 1833 D (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1833 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3505 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 27, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (2)