Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1832 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1832 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1832 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,227 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1832 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61054 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 150. Bidding took place May 9, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1832 D at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1832 D at auction Stack's - January 20, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1832 D at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1832 D at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1832 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1832 D at auction Heritage - May 9, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2010
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

