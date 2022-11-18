6 Kreuzer 1832 D (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1832 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61054 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 150. Bidding took place May 9, 2010.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (2) Service PCGS (3)