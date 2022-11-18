Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1832 D (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,227 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1832
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1832 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61054 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 150. Bidding took place May 9, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Service
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
