6 Kreuzer 1831 D (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1831 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 652 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 26, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (1) No grade (1)