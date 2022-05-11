Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

6 Kreuzer 1831 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1831 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1831 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 2,227 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1831 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 652 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 26, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1831 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1831 D at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1831 D at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1831 D at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1831 D at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1831 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1831 D at auction Felzmann - March 11, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 6 Kreuzer 1831 D at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1831 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 6 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search