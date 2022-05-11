Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
6 Kreuzer 1831 D (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 2,227 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8351 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1831
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 6 Kreuzer 1831 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 652 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 26, 2018.
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
