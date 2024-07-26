Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 Thaler 1844 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Rhenumis
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1844
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (279)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 427 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
