Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 Thaler 1844 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 2 Thaler 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Rhenumis

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (279)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 427 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place January 26, 2022.

Baden 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Baden 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1844 at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1844 at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1844 at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1844 at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1844 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1844 at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1844 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Baden 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
To auction
Baden 2 Thaler 1844 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

