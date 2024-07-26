Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 Thaler 1852 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 2 Thaler 1852 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 849 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 3,750. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.

Baden 2 Thaler 1852 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Baden 2 Thaler 1852 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

