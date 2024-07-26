2 Thaler 1852 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 849 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 3,750. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.

