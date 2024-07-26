Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 Thaler 1852 (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1852
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 849 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 3,750. Bidding took place November 16, 2020.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
