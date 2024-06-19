2 Thaler 1847 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 519 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (4) VF (8) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)