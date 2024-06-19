Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 Thaler 1847 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1847
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 519 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (7)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1826 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search