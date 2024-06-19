Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 Thaler 1847 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 2 Thaler 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 519 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
Baden 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1826 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Baden 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Baden 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Baden 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Heritage - August 11, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 11, 2016
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - June 20, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - October 9, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - October 9, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1847 at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1847 at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1847 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
